Hillary Scott Celebrates Daughter Eisele’s Birthday With Emotional Post

Hillary Scott‘s daughter Eisele rang in her fifth birthday on Sunday, July 22, and the Lady Antebellum member made sure to use social media as an additional part of the family’s celebration.

Scott shared a snap of herself and Eisele on stage, with the singer crouching down next to her oldest daughter as Elsele, clad in a bright yellow dress, looked out into an imaginary crowd.

She also shared an emotional caption thanking her daughter for “changing our world.”

“[Five] years ago this bright light entered our world. She was right on time,” Scott wrote. “Our Heavenly Father’s time! The purpose and call on her life is an endless number of prayers and praises that I am equal parts already watching/waiting expectantly to unfold. Eisele, thank you for changing our world and keeping us on our toes with big questions, laughter, and a deep-to the marrow kind of LOVE.”

In addition to Eisele, Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell are parents to twin daughters Betsy and Emory, who were born in January.

Based on Scott’s photos, it’s clear that Eisele is loving her role as a big sister. A recent snap saw the 5-year-old plant a kiss on one of her younger sister’s noses, with the infant closing her eyes and resting her little hand on Eisele’s neck.

“Watching Eisele be a big sister is the greatest,” Scott captioned the image.

Lady Antebellum is currently on the road on their Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker, while Tyrrell, who previously served as the band’s drummer, is at home with the couple’s daughters.

Scott and Tyrrell revealed the decision for Tyrrell to step back during the tour ahead of the trek, with Scott telling People, “We feel at complete peace with the decision.”

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” she added. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

“It’ll hopefully be restful and efficient — I’m thinking about when we have writers out on the road to write for the next record,” she continued. “I’ll be able to be fully present and focused and hopefully get a lot of fun writing done.”

“I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat,” Tyrrell added. “Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla