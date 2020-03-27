Gwen Stefani Takes Blake Shelton’s Shaved Head to ‘the Next Level’ Amid Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reached a point during their self-quarantining that hair had to be cut. Since salons and barbershops have had to close down due to the coronavirus, Stefani cut Shelton's hair herself, giving him a mullet. On Thursday, Shelton shared the results of his latest trip to the stay-at-home salon.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... [Stefani] has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," Shelton wrote. He included a very brief video showing the wind blowing through his hair as Stefani pulled the back of his head. The stripes shaved into the side of his hair are visible.

Most fans were horrified by the mullet look. One person replied, "#stopthepandemic and #stopthemullet." Another suggested Shelton now looks like Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the subject of the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Shelton and Stefani have been among the many celebrities speaking out in favor of staying at home and self-quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak. Shelton even announced he would pay the employees of his Ole Red bars and venues earlier this week. He urged his fans to listen to local government officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I haven't said anything about my Ole Red locations, the three that are open and then the one that's going to be open in Orlando," Shelton said in a clip shared on Instagram. "Obviously, I felt like it kind of went without saying that all of the locations are closed down, but I wanted to officially say that obviously, until this thing gets behind us, we've closed down the Nashville, Tishomingo and Gatlinburg locations. I want people to know that we do have a commitment to all of our employees, and we're taking care of them, and we're trying to figure out ways to take care of some of the artists and musicians that perform at the Ole Reds."

Shelton said he was also researching fundraising options to help musicians who perform at Ole Red locations. He also offered a positive outlook from his Oklahoma ranch at the end.

"I will be coming back to you all, and passing along any new information, as far as Ole Reds go, and when we may reopen," the Voice coach said. "But for now, let's not think about that. Let's take our mandatory vacation and try to enjoy it. I'm thinking about y'all, and see you down the road."

Shelton and Stefani have been staying together at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch during the outbreak. The two recorded an acoustic version of their duet, "Nobody But You" while at home. The two will also perform from home for ACM Presents: Our Country, a special featuring country stars performing from home. The special will air on CBS Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

