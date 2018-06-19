Gretchen Wilson Kicks Off Workin’ Women Summer Tour With Jessie G

Gretchen Wilson is spending her summer on the road. The “Redneck Woman” singer kicked off her Workin’ Women Tour over the weekend, featuring rising star Jessie G.

“This is going to be a really fun summer,” Wilson says in a statement. “I’ve got a really great band put together that’s a little more southern rock and a little more on the heavy edge of country, and we’re ready to go!”

Wilson met Jessie G when Jessie G was in a battle of the bands competition, earning the chance to perform in front of Wilson, who quickly signed Jessie G to her own Redneck Records.

“I’ve been making records and traveling the world for more than 14 years,” says Wilson. “I’ve met and seen some extraordinarily talented artists, but none have made the impression that Jessie has. Jessie G means business when it comes to her music.”

Jessie G will perform her debut single, “Army Ranger,” during Wilson’s set, and will also open for Wilson for several shows.

“I’ve always had a love and respect for Gretchen,” the Oregon native says. “Her spunk and tenacity reminded me of the women in my family. I admire her for being one of the first women to sing with the same sentiment, and about the same stories, that men sing about. She’s brave and has no boundaries that confine her, and I am incredibly excited and honored to be on tour with her.”

Wilson’s latest album, Ready to Get Rowdy, was released in 2017. The record is blissfully reminiscent of Wilson’s early years – a nostalgic look at everything that was right about country music during Wilson’s reign at the top of the charts.

“Country music swings so often and every few years it goes back to more traditional stuff,” Wilson tells Rolling Stone of her recent project. “I think kids are going back toward something real, rather than something manufactured. And that is what gives me hope,”

See a list of all of the upcoming Workin’ Women Tour dates below. More information can be found at GretchenWilson.com.

The Workin’ Women Tour Dates Featuring Jessie G:

June 23 Dry Ridge, Ky. — Rockin’ The Ridge Festival

June 29 Lake Ozark, Mo. — Lazy Gators

July 6 Baton Rouge, La. — Texas Club

July 7 Durant, Okla. — Choctaw Grand Theater

July 14 Prior Lake, Minn. — Lakefront Music Fest

July 21 Morristown, Ohio — Jamboree In The Hills

August 3 Decatur, Ill. — Decatur Celebration

September 1 Obetz, Ohio — Obetz Zucchinifest

September 8 Martin, Tenn. — Tennessee Soybean Festival