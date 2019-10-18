Gretchen Wilson Defends Behavior After Being Kicked out of New Mexico Hotel

Gretchen Wilson is defending her behavior after a hotel in New Mexico kicked her out in the middle of the night. The “Redneck Woman” singer was reportedly asked to leave a hotel in Las Cruces a little after 3 a.m., due to numerous noise complaints, which Wilson later spoke out about on social media.

Was a guest in Las Cruces NM yest & had a blast w/ the people there. However, you should all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business. Had to wait 2 hrs for breakfast. Then they sent police to kick me out in the middle of the night for no reason. I complied. Home early. — Gretchen Wilson (@gw27) October 13, 2019

“Was a guest in Las Cruces NM yest & had a blast w/ the people there,” Wilson tweeted. “However, you should all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business. Had to wait 2 hrs for breakfast. Then they sent police to kick me out in the middle of the night for no reason. I complied. Home early.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson later tweeted more details of the alleged incident saying, “I got off stage at 11:30pm. At 12:30pm I was only talking in my room. The hotel informed me that QUIET HOURS started at 10pm. Wrong hotel for 3rd shifters.”

“I know who I am,” she said in the following tweet. “And I know my truth. And so does God. God bless all of you!”

A spokesman for the Las Cruces Police Department, Dan Trujillo, gave more details of the incident to the Las Cruces Sun News.

“There were several noise complaints for a room,” Trujillo said. “I’m not sure who was listed in the room but Ms. Wilson was in the room. We helped security remove the guest because they had worn out their welcome.”

Wilson and those accompanying her may have been asked to leave, but they complied willingly.

“[Police] were going to issue a trespass card,” Trujillo said, which is what an alleged offender signs acknowledging that they could be arrested if they return to the property, “but the occupants agreed to leave. [Police] stood by as they packed up.”

Wilson was arrested last year at an airport in Connecticut, and charged with breach of peace. Those charges were later dropped. Wilson was in New Mexico to perform at the Las Cruces Country Music Festival. She currently does not have any more concerts scheduled in 2019. Updates will be posted on her website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Caulfield Archive