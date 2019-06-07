Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Reveals Family Is ‘Devastated’ in Heartbreaking Snapshot With 3-Year-Old Son

Granger Smith’s wife spoke out about the heartbreaking loss of the couple’s 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith.

Amber Emily Bartlett took to Instagram shortly after the country music star announced the news of their child’s death to share the heartbreaking news in a lengthy post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Amber wrote, alongside a selfie of herself and River. “Granger and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” she continued. “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts.

“If there are words to say more, we cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” she added.

Amber also encouraged her followers to donate to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas on behalf of the little boy, also giving thanks to the doctors and nurses.

Fans and other country music stars took to the comments section of the post to express their condolences after the tragic loss.

“Praying for y’all,” Luke Pell wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, we’re keeping your family in our prayers,” a fan commented.

News of the tragedy first surfaced earlier Thursday when Granger announced the cancellation of a show in Kansas City following the “tragic accident.”

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” Smith wrote. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

The country star’s rep revealed to PEOPLE later in the day that the 3-year-old died “in a tragic drowning accident at home.”

Granger and Amber also share daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln, 5.