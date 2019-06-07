Granger Smith: Every Country Music Star Offering Support to Singer After 3-Year-Old Son’s Accidental Drowning

Following the tragic accidental drowning of singer Granger Smith‘s 3-year-old son, many of his fellow country music stars are offering their support.

On Thursday, Smith issued a statement through social media, beginning by saying that he had to “deliver unthinkable news.”

“We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” he wrote.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Smith added. “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

In the day since, a number of other country music singers and celebrities have sent messages of sympathy out to Smith.

Jason Aldean / Maria Menounos

“I cant imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u [sic] and ur [sic] family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean said.

“May God give you and your family the unbelieve strength, love and support you need to get through this,” entertainment reporter Maria Menounos commented. “Heartbroken for you all.”

Maren Morris / Cody Alan

“I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time,” Maren Morris wrote.

“So sorry to hear,” Cody Alan added. “Love to you and your family.”

Kane Brown / Maddie & Tae

Kane Brown offered to help Smith’s family in any way possible, commenting, “I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up.”

“There are no words,” country duo Maddie & Tae tweeted out. “We are praying for you and your family.”

Luke Bryan / Morgan Miller

“Many prayers,” singer and American Idol judge Luke Bryan said. “So sorry.”

Olympic skier Bode Miller’s wife, Morgan Miller, whose daughter Emeline died in 2018 after a tragic drowning accident as well, offered her support by writing in an Instagram Stories post: “My heart breaks, Another baby gone too soon. It can truly happen to anyone.”

She then encouraged parents to be extremely cautious with their little ones, saying, “I urge you to make your babies safer.”

Dan + Shay / Cassadee Pope

Musical duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay) commented, “Heartbroken for you and your family. Sending all the love.”

Singer/songwriter, and former The Voice contestant Cassadee Pope offered her condolences as well, saying, “I’m so sorry. Sending love to you and your family.”

Lauren Alaina / Carly Pearce

American Idol alum Lauren Alaina wrote that she was “so, so sorry” to hear what happend, and continued, “We will make a donation in his honor and will encourage our friends to do the same. Sending all my live [sic] and prayers.”

Carly Pearce added, “Granger I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Jake Owen / Jordan Fisher

Jake Owen offered a heartfelt message for Smith and his family, saying, “Man I’m am [sic] so sorry to hear this for you and your family. You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Prayers to you and your family.”

Dancing With the Stars’ Jordan Fisher took to Twitter to share his sympathies, tweeting “Absolutely devastated and heartbroken for [Granger Smith] and his beautiful family. So much love and many many prayers for peace over you guys at this time.”