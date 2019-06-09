Granger Smith Fans Express Love and Support in Comments of Last Posted Video With 3-Year-Old Son

After Granger Smith‘s son died in a “tragic drowning accident at home” on Thursday, fans and social media users are sending their love and support to the country singer and his family via video posted in May of the 3-year-old fishing with his father.

In the video posted to Instagram on May 17, Granger and his son, River Kelly are seen enjoying a breezy day fishing together. The clip was originally a snippet from Granger’s YouTube channel, “The Smiths” — a venture the 39-year-old admitted he really enjoyed putting together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the tragic news breaking this past week, users on the social network took to Granger’s Instagram feed to express their condolences, with many fans reminiscing over the sweet video alongside his toddler son.

“My heart is literally breaking for you guys,” one user wrote with crying emojis.

“I can’t believe he is actually gone, he will always be remembered,” added another. “When I saw him in the first video I watched on your channel he made me instantly happy, I didn’t even know why but now I understand it’s because God wanted me to love him for what he had left.”

Another user added, “My heart hurts, watching this! Praying for your family.”

“Thank God for these videos. I am so sorry for your loss,” added another.

“I just want you to know how sorry I am for your loss,” another user wrote. “You were inspired to make these videos. Granger ‘Families Are Forever’. You will see your sweet Son again after this life. My Sister lost her two year old daughter the same way. Live your best life for him. Thank you for helping others live on through his sweet donations. God Bless You and your family.”

Others echoed the sentiment, writing how they were grateful and blessed that Granger would allow them the chance to know such a “beautiful boy.”

“Thank you for letting us get to know y’all so beautifully,” wrote one fan. “I feel like I got to interact with the little Riverman myself. Only God holds the answer to this one…. Our hearts and prayers are with you all now and always, for courage and faith in the days ahead. Love is truly at really matters in this life, and the bridge to the Next. Much love to You All.”

The comments continued over at his YouTube channel, particularly on the fishing video with many sharing their heartfelt sympathies over the immense tragedy.

Smith revealed the “unthinkable news” on Thursday, disclosing that despite the doctor’s best efforts, River was unable to be revived.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” he wrote with reps later confirming the toddler had drowned.

Smith went on to call his son “special,” something everyone who met him knew instantly.

“The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” Smith wrote.

In an interview with PopCulture.com at CMA Fest this past weekend, country duo Smithfield, made up of Jennifer Fiedler and Trey Smith who have also toured extensively with Smith, revealed how the unexpected loss of their friend’s son hit them so hard.

“I just shot him a text and said, ‘Hey man, you don’t need to respond. Just know that we’re thinking about you and you’re in our prayers,” Trey told PopCulture.com. “It’s heartbreaking, because Granger’s one of the best people in this industry. And I’m not just saying that to suck up, or say that about everybody. He really is one of the most genuine people in this industry.”

Fiedler went on to share with PopCulture.com that just three weeks ago, they were to open up for him again.

“He’s always been sort of a mentor to me and Trey, always tries to give us advice. He had us on the bus, and one of the things he said is, ‘My 7-year-old little girl is just starting to realize what Daddy does for a living. She starts to cry whenever I leave. Sometimes it makes me wonder what’s most important. All of this is so great, but my kids and my family’ … He truly is a family man, which is why I think our hearts went out to him, cause that was just three weeks ago that we were out. It’s so crazy.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Granger Smith