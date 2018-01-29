Chris Stapleton Wins Best Country Album Grammy Again

Chris Stapleton won Best Country Album at the 60th Grammy Awards for the second time in his career.

This year, Stapleton won for From A Room: Volume 1. The other nominees were Kenny Chensey’s Cosmic Hallelujah, Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break, Little Big Town’s The Breaker and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

“We always try to make records as good as we can,” Stapleton said with the Grammy in hand. “This is a testament to that. Thank you to everybody who works so hard for us.”

“It’s a real joy to get to make music,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton already won two Country Grammys earlier in the day. He picked up Best Country Song for “Broken Halos” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Either Way.”

From A Room: Volume 1 was the first of two albums Stapleton released in 2017. He also released From A Room: Volume 2 in 2017.

In a December interview with Vulture, Stapleton said the two albums were recorded at the same time.

“The majority of it was recorded all in one sitting,” Stapleton said. “We filled in a few holes after the fact if there was something we missed and didn’t do the first round. But 90 percent of it was all recorded — Volume 1 and Volume 2 — in one swath.”

His first album, the acclaimed 2015 release Traveller, earned Stapleton two Grammys for Best Country album and Best Country Solo Performance. It was also nominated for Album of the Year. The title track was also nominated for Best Country Song.