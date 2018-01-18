Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris to Perform Route 91 Harvest Festival Tribute at 2018 Grammys

It’s been three months since the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500. The festival, which drew some of country music’s biggest stars, left a nation shocked and wounded, devastated for the lives lost, and the ones who would forever carry the scars.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, who each performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival prior to the shooting, will join forces on the GRAMMY stage on Jan. 28 to honor the victims of the rampage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, shares in a statement. “We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all.”

“In many ways, our show encapsulates the year in music,” adds Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the GRAMMY Awards. “Although that usually means a focus on achievement and excellence, sadly, last year was marred by a number of senseless tragedies that took place at live music events. We didn’t feel like we’d be doing our jobs if we didn’t reflect on these tremendous losses.”

Brothers Osborne, who released “While You Still Can” after the shooting, feel compelled to use their music to help people heal in the aftermath of tragedies.

“We get to write songs that are therapy for us,” they shared at a media event last year. “And then the best thing that you can have — above the money, above the awards, above anything — is if you could have that song that was therapy for you, and it relates to a listener. And it helps them through the same thing that you were trying to get through. So you can’t even put it into words how amazing that is.”

Details of the tribute have yet to be announced. Morris is nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance, for ‘I Could Use a Love Song,’ while Brothers Osborne are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/EricChurchMusic