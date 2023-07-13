George Strait Set Some Incredible Records This Summer

George Strait may be considered one of the most influential and popular recording country music artists of all time, but even by his own standards, he's having a mega-successful summer. The Country Music Hall of Famer has added several new records to his name this summer after setting new attendance records at not one, but two stadiums amid his ongoing summer stadium tour.

After kicking off the tour, which is supported by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona on May 6 and making stops in Milwaukee, Seattle, and other cities across the U.S., Strait secured his first record of the summer when he took the stage at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 27 for the Buckeye Country Superfest. Strait's appearance, alongside other artists including Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Warren Zeiders, packed the stadium with 63,891 attendees, marking a new record for the stadium.

The country music artist followed up that record-setting show with the recent record-setting attendance on June 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Strait's headlining concert brought in 46,641 attendees, the highest-ever attendance in the venue, and while the concert was anticipated to draw large crowds, the turnout surprised even Jason Hartlund, executive VP/chief commercial officer for the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We have been fortunate to have a number of fantastic shows at American Family Field since we opened our doors. Our expectations for George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town were very high and those expectations were blown away," Hartlund said in a statement. "We set venue records for concert attendance and gross ticket revenue, among others. The Brewers have worked with Messina Touring Group for over a decade and have always enjoyed the relationship. We look forward to working together on many future shows [at] American Family Field."

Reacting to the back-to-back record-setting performances, Strait added, "We truly have the best fans in the world. There's nothing like seeing their faces when I walk on stage with my Ace in the Hole band jamming to 'Deep in the Heart of Texas.' The energy they're giving back to us is indescribable. I'm very grateful to all of the fans who come out to see us for these shows and I can't wait to see you at the next one."

Strait's summer tour was first announced back in October and was initially only intended to be a six-show tour. Since then, however, numerous new dates have been added. Strait is next set to play a two-night gig at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on July 28 and 29. Those shows will be followed by performances in Hollywood and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and two shows in Fort Worth, Texas on November 17 and 18.