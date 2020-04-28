Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Will Perform Saturday on the Opry

✖

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be the featured performers at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 2, though the two stars will perform to an empty room due to social distancing guidelines. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on the Circle Network and on Facebook via the Grand Ole Opry's, Brooks' and Yearwood's Facebook page. Fans can also stream the show on SiriusXM satellite radio and via Nashville's WSM-AM.

Brooks announced the performance during his weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, on Monday night. "I'm gonna do some of the greatest country music on the planet. I don't even know if I'm gonna do any of mine!" he joked. "I'm sure there's probably gonna be some [George] Jones, there's gonna be some Randy Travis, some [George] Strait, some [Merle] Haggard." "And then, you know, the Queen, she's gonna sing some of the greatest stuff ever, and it could all be hers, too," he added, praising Yearwood. "This is gonna be a fun Saturday night. I'm honored."

The Grand Ole Opry is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic but has continued with its Saturday night performances. Brooks has been a member of the Opry since 1990 and Yearwood joined in 1999, and their show on Saturday will be the Grand Ole Opry's 4,922nd straight Saturday night broadcast. The superstar couple recently brought a televised home performance to fans with their CBS special that aired on April 1.

Brooks and Yearwood earned themselves a television special after the March 23 episode of Inside Studio G, crashed the website multiple times as over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch the show in a matter of hours. "We didn't know until later. We were hearing that people were getting pushed off and had to log back on, but we didn't know what was going on in the moment," Yearwood told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the support "was pretty amazing."

"Yeah, it was pretty cool," her husband added. The duo shared that they wanted their special to feel exactly like an episode of Inside Studio G, just on a bigger platform. "This is not going to be a polished network special — it's gonna be very much like what you saw last week," Yearwood explained. "We're gonna throw in some different songs, but [it'll be] just very loose and very much for the people… it's for all of us to just be together."