Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are 'Even Closer' After Working on Their Marriage During Quarantine

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been married for over 15 years, but they've become even closer over the past year after using their time at home together to work on their marriage, including the weeks they recently spent in quarantine while Yearwood recovered from COVID-19. During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Brooks told guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss that the couple used the time "to work on ourselves because we were by ourselves for two weeks, almost three weeks."

"I think 99.9% of people wouldn't have done what I [did], but I thought, 'Since we're here, and we ain't got nowhere to go, let's just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us, right?'" he said. "And it was like living in a little house. You couldn't go anywhere, so you couldn't walk away from the conversation. And I thought it was great, I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in."

Yearwood joined her husband mid-interview, joking that she "did try to get away from him some of those conversations." She added that while she and her husband are "together most of the time," they had never been together quite like they were this year. "There's nowhere to run, and it's good," she said. "If you can talk about the hard stuff, it's good. And we're in this for the long haul."

Brooks shared a similar sentiment with reporters in July, telling PopCulture.com and other outlets that he and Yearwood "found out a lot about each other." "You're quarantined, so now you're really going to find out a lot about the person you're with, for sure," he explained. "And me and Miss Yearwood, I don't know why we do this; maybe because we're both alphas or both kind of like the leaders of our ship. We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything because now you can't leave. You can't walk away. And so this is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse, this has probably been the most we've ever gone through as a couple. But what's on the other side is so dang worth the wait, especially when you're with the right one."

"So that's kind of where we're at," he added. "I enjoy the struggle, and so it would make sense that in marriage, you enjoy the struggle. And so it's been good. The talks have been great, and she's just the bomb. So it's fun that the more you find out about somebody that you're already in love with, the more you love them. That makes me a lucky man."