Trisha Yearwood Discusses Her Experience With COVID-19: 'I Was Very Lucky'

Garth Brooks announced in February that Trisha Yearwood had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the country star is now on the other side of the virus. During a recent chat on RADIO.COM’s 90’s Country with Kelly Ford, Yearwood discussed her time battling the virus, sharing that she "was very lucky."

"I want to say thank you to everybody who sent their well-wishes and who was worried about me and who was praying for me, because I really believe in the power of prayer," she said. "I was good. I definitely had some symptoms, that was not fun, but I am good." Earlier this month, the singer told fans that she is officially "COVID negative." Yearwood returned to Instagram and Facebook in her first post since her diagnosis with a selfie in which she was holding up a copy of her latest cookbook, the upcoming Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

"Don’t they say good news comes in 3s??!!" she began her caption, sharing that her first piece of news was her negative diagnosis. "I got the official news that I am covid negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!" Yearwood told fans, using her second point to praise Brooks. "My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid - but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!" she wrote.

The 56-year-old told Ford that she was able to work on her new cookbook during her pandemic-induced hiatus from her Food Network cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. "It just felt like the right time," she said. "I had a lot of recipes that were ready to go. I think doing the cooking show and having to go from cooking just things that my mom made or my dad made to having to really come up with my own stuff has given me a confidence as a cook, as a home cook, that I didn't necessarily have before."

She undoubtedly has been testing some recipes on Brooks, who requested a riff on a classic comfort meal. "Now, it feels like, if I taste something somewhere, or if Garth says, 'Hey, do you think you can make a blah blah blah?'" she said, sharing that her husband asked for a breakfast lasagna. "He was like, 'I want lasagna, but with breakfast stuff in it.' Then I'm like, 'Sure!' And I just figure it out. And that's been really fun."