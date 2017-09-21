Garth Brooks Gifts Trisha Yearwood a Musical Surprise on Her Birthday

Garth Brooks planned the perfect birthday evening for his “queen” Trisha Yearwood.

The country singer first took over his wife’s social media to ask fans to reach out and wish her a happy day on Tuesday. “Just make sure she knows you love her and she loves you,” Brooks said in the sneaky video he posted on Yearwood’s account.

But he had a bigger surprise up his sleeve. The “Friends in Low Places” singer took his wife to see fellow musician Bruno Mars on his 2017 24K Magic World Tour stop in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday night.

Yearwood shared the news of her exciting gift with fans on Instagram Wednesday, posting a collage with a selfie of the country powerhouses and a video of Mars crooning “Versace on the Floor” during the concert.

“Thank you for all of your birthday messages and cakes!” the 53-year-old wrote in the caption. “Garth surprised me with a trip to Louisville to see Bruno Mars! I know it was my birthday, but I’m not sure who had more fun! Xoxo.”

Though the couple took an evening off to watch Mars perform his top pop hits, Brooks and Yearwood are in the middle of their own joint tour. The pair performed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday and head back for five more shows at the arena beginning Friday night.

The North American leg of their collaborative concerts wraps up in November, but Brooks says he’d love to continue the country party overseas in the future.

Their tour has sold a staggering 5.5 million tickets, so the country duo are clearly doing something right.

Brooks and Yearwood are a solid pair both onstage and off. They’ve been married for 11 years, and one secret to their successful relationship is the strong friendship they had built beforehand.

“We have been friends for such a long time,” Yearwood recently told The Huffington Post during a Build Series interview. “Our relationship is based on a very deep friendship that we’ve had, so we were in the position of knowing each other as friends before we ever went on a date.”

She said Brooks wears many hats (both figuratively and literally) in their relationship, making him the perfect life partner.

“He’s whatever I need him to be. He can be my best friend, he can be my lover, he can be my shopper ― if I need a dress for an event and I don’t have time to go shopping, this guy can buy a dress and it’s gorgeous and it fits ― he’s fantastic,” she said. “He’s all those things that you need him to be and I think at the center of it is a true respect and love for each other, and a friendship.”

