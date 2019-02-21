Garth Brooks to Receive iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade Award

Garth Brooks will soon be the recipient of the first-ever iHeartReadio Artist of the Decade Award. According to a statement from iHeartRadio, the honor is being given to Brooks for his “impact on the music industry as one of the world’s most successful and beloved artists. Brooks is the first recipient of this award, created to honor his outstanding achievements.”

Brooks revealed earlier this week on social media that he had returned for spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates, all for a good cause.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a celebrity, they haven’t cut me yet, so we’ll see,” Brooks quipped, via Fox News. “You’ve got to use your advantages, you know. Before you could crowd the plate all you want because nobody wanted to hit you. You haven’t got speed. You haven’t got fielding. You haven’t got hitting. So, use the other thing you’ve got.”

Brooks is participating in spring training to raise money for his charity, Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation, which has so far raised more than $100 million for various children’s charities.

Brooks will soon launch his three-year Stadium Tour, hitting some of the biggest arenas all over the country.

“I wanted to call it the ‘Big A— Stadium Tour,’ but they voted me down on that, so we’re just going to call it the Stadium Tour for right now,” Brooks told PopCulture.com at a media event. “It was going to be a college tour, but because of the cities, how they worked out, there’s going to be some professional stadiums in it as well. So we’re just gonna keep it at a Stadium Tour.”

Brooks is certainly deserving of the iHeartRadio honor. The singer is the top-selling artist in history, with more than 148 million albums sold. Nine of his albums have landed at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Country artists nominated for iHeartRadio Awards include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce and more. Brooks will be honored along with Alicia Keys, who is receiving the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Halsey will receive the Fangirls Award. The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 10, on FOX.

Find a list of all of Brooks’ upcoming shows at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond