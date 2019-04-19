Garth Brooks Oregon Concert Promoters Make False Claim About Upcoming Show

Garth Brooks is taking his massive Stadium Tour to Eugene, Oregon in June, but his announcement had some fans scratching their heads.

“This will be the first time ever that Garth plays Eugene, OR and the first time in the state of Oregon in over four years!” the promoters said in a press release (via TV station KMTR), which immediately caused fans to cry foul, since many recalled seeing the country music icon in the city many years ago.

“I saw him in Mac Court!!!!!” said one fan, referring to another Eugene, Oregon venue.

“Not true,” said another. “I saw Garth at Mac Stadium years ago. I remember how loud and excited the crowd was.”

Local radio show Barrett, Fox & Berry even commented about the statement on Facebook, using a ticket stub as proof.

“It’s HILARIOUS that Garth Brooks‘ own people are saying he’s never been to Eugene before – here’s proof he has,” the hosts shared on their Facebook page. “We even introduced him from the stage of McArthur Court that day, when he was the OPENING ACT on the Judds’ farewell tour!”

The fan comments caused promoters to issue a new press release, with the correct information.

“First time ever in Eugene as a headline artist,” the new statement clarified.

Regardless of how many times Brooks has been to Oregon, the 57-year-old is happy to be back on the road, playing before massive crowds.

“It’s going to be full contact, I can tell you right now,” Brooks promised CMT in advance of the tour’s inaugural show. “Cause the guys are so scared and the only way to get that scare out is to go out and pop somebody. That’s just how sports are. So I can’t wait for that first exchange. [Fans] are gonna get it on the first song, they’re going to get their test on the first song and you’ll know at that moment, what kind of night it’s going to be.”

The Oklahoma native also vowed that fans who have attended stadium concerts before will be blown away by his energetic shows.

“There’s those four poles that everybody hates – I hate them, everybody hates them,” Brooks said of the parts of a stadium that obstruct views of some attendees. “But wait until you see these. [They are] totally dressed in videos, they’re just going to become part of the set. They’ll look like they’re moving, it’s gorgeous. It’s just going to be fun, it’s going to be something that you’ve never seen.”

Brooks’ Eugene, Oregon show will take place on June 29 at 7:00 p.m. More information on all of his upcoming concerts can be found at GarthBrooks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt