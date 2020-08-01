Garth Brooks Fans Reach out After His Daughter Allie Contracts COVID-19

Garth Brooks recently shared some difficult news about his 24-year-old daughter Allie. On Wednesday, the country singer announced that his daughter tested positive for the coronavirus. This news comes after both Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood tested negative for the coronavirus earlier in July. Following this news, many of Brooks' fans have taken to social media to express their support to him.

"Her husband works with us every day," Brooks explained on Wednesday during a press conference, per Taste of Country. "So that was the possible scare. So everybody went and got tested, and everybody tested negative, so we were back up and running pretty quick. She quarantined for another 14 days after her time as well, so she's feeling great." Brooks continued to share that his daughter's case was mild but that she is still quarantining herself for her own safety and for those around her. "Truth is, as a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future," he continued. "So you just watch over them, you pray a lot and hopefully she'll come out of this thing with just that. That would be wonderful."

Naturally, fans couldn't help but weigh in on this stressful situation. On social media, Brooks' fans spoke out regarding his daughter's coronavirus diagnosis, expressing their concern for the family in the process.