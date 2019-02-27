Garth Brooks Breaks the Internet With Latest ‘Legacy Collection’

Garth Brooks is selling a new Legacy Collection, a seven-disc vinyl collection – or trying to. The collection, which includes vinyl versions of No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and his recent Triple Live, will come in three different package: the original analog versions on vinyl, the remixed and remastered series with the updated tracks on vinyl, and a limited package that includes both the analog records and digital discs with bonus tracks.

Brooks announced the project on Monday, Feb. 25, during his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook series, and was unprepared that fan demand might cause the site to crash before the sale even began.

“It looks like we might have had more people than we thought was going to get records, because we kept it just in our immediate family,” Brooks shared after fans complained they were unable to purchase Legacy. “We’re afraid that we might be broken right now, and I don’t even think it got started.

Fans might have been disappointed, but likely no one was more disappointed than Brooks that the surprise sale didn’t go as planned.

“I don’t think any of us would have guessed this was about to happen,” Brooks added. “Thank you always for the interest in the music. We’re going to get this thing rolling.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member later revealed that he would try again to sell the Legacy Collection on Thursday, Feb. 28.

“Here is what we know – absolutely NO numbers were given out,” Brooks shared on Twitter. “The site was overwhelmed before it ever came up. The good news is, the on sale never started. So here’s what I plan, rehearsals for the Stadium tour start Thursday, see behind the curtain and we will do this then!”

Brooks’ upcoming Stadium Tour will take him to some of the biggest venues in the country, with several of the shows, including his first two stops at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri and the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, already sold out.

Those who pre-order Legacy will receive their music, when it is available, with a personalized number they choose etched into their collection.

Fans can register ahead of time for the sale at his official website. A release date for the Legacy Collection has yet to be announced. New shows on his Stadium Tour will be listed here as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt