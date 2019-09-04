Garth Brooks Announces Final Stop on Massive Stadium Tour

It’s here, Garth Brooks fans! The country music superstar just announced on social media the final stop on his massive Stadium Tour. Brooks is now revealing this his final show will take place on November 16 at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

Announcement: The final stop for 2019 of The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is #GarthIn_____________ -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/fbQVEJR7C8 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 4, 2019

The video, which Brooks posted, announces that tickets will be available beginning on Sept. 13 at Ticketmaster. The concert will mark the first music event at Neyland Stadium in 16 years.

Brooks might be wrapping up his own tour plans, but he won’t be staying home. The Oklahoma native will join Trisha Yearwood while she is on her Every Girl on Tour, watching the love his life from backstage.

“The one comment we kept getting on the comeback tour was, we wish Trisha would have played longer,” Brooks previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “That’s always the thing. So to have her come out and do three or four songs and be gone, I think her love for music is deeper than that … I’ll be with her when she tours, because that’s our goal is to spend as few nights as we can apart as a couple.”

Brooks loves performing in front of sold-out crowds in large venues, but he loves his time with Yearwood far more.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks acknowledged. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me any time.”

Brooks previously gave PopCulture.com the exclusive scoop on his Dive Bar plans.

“Wouldn’t that be the most fun thing on the planet? Now that would be fun,” Brooks hinted. “Talk about completing the circle. Because when we played [Nashville bar] Layla’s, everything just came back to the circle. And everything was centered on it. And I so enjoyed it. And this music was built for honky tonks.”

Brooks is nominated for two CMA Awards, for both Musical Event of the Year (for his “Dive Bar” duet with Blake Shelton), and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

