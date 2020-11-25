See the Full List of Performances for This Year's 'CMA Country Christmas' Special

✖

This year's CMA Country Christmas special is now less than one week away, and the CMA has shared which songs its list of performers will be bringing to the annual event. The set list is comprised of holiday standards and original festive fare, with something for everyone included among the group of songs.

The special will be hosted by Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, the former of whom will also perform. Rhett, along with Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line, will share the world television premiere performances of new original Christmas songs, while other stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett and Tim McGraw will take on holiday classics.

The annual special started in 2010 and has become a yearly tradition full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind performances. Typically filmed in Nashville with a studio audience, this year's special featured no additional attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 event was filmed in September, and the show was designed to look like the Christmas specials of the '60s and '70s. This year's set was decorated in partnership with Balsam Hill, and props included stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully-designed holiday décor.

"Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit," Robert Deaton, CMA Country Christmas Executive Producer, said in a statement. "That was what we wanted to create for this year's show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, 'Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.'"

See the full list of performances below and watch CMA Country Christmas on Monday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kelsea Ballerini - “Santa Baby”

Gabby Barrett - “The First Noel”

Lady A - “Wonderful Christmastime” and “Little Saint Nick”

Little Big Town - “Christmas Time Is Here”

Tim McGraw - “It Wasn’t His Child”

Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling - "What Child Is This?”

Dan + Shay - “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”

Florida Georgia Line - “Lit This Year”

Thomas Rhett - “Christmas In The Country”