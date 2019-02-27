Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Reveals Sweet Way They Told Family About Pregnancy

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is revealing the sweet way he and his wife, Hayley, told their families they were expecting.

The couple used the same photo they used to make the news public, of their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, by a sign.

“Only child expiring August 19, 2019! I’m going to be a big sister!” the sign read. Thankfully, though, their families didn’t have to wait quite as long as their fans.

“We were in Sun Valley when we found out, so we took that photo and we kinda printed it out and put it in our parents’ stockings for Christmas — that was how we told them,” Hubbard told Taste of Country.

Olivia won’t turn 2 until December, but she already has a favorite song, which is, fortunately, an FGL tune.

“Olivia’s favorite song is definitely ‘Simple,’” Hubbard divulged. “Anytime we turn that on, she could be screaming her face off or crying and I’ll turn that song on and she’ll completely stop crying and start dancing and smiling. So, it’s kinda our go-to when she’s upset about something.”

The Hubbards announced in February that they were expecting, while at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“The Hubbard family is growing,” Hubbard captioned the gallery. “We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think…. boy or girl?”

Of course, Hubbard and Hayley now know that they are having a boy, after Ellen Degeneres surprised them with a gender reveal, while Florida Georgia Line was on her show, promoting their latest album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. But regardless of whether they were welcoming a son or daughter, the proud parents were already boasting about how well Olivia would do as the older child.

“It’s gonna be a fun journey, to get to see Olivia be a big sister, and all the joy that comes along with that whole process,” Hubbard said. “It’s pretty awesome, it really is.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt