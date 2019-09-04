Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Praises Daughter Olivia for Welcoming Baby Brother Luca

When Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed their son, Luca Reed, into the world last month, the couple went from being parents of one child to parents of two. Although Luca is only two weeks old, Hubbard says so far the transition is going surprisingly well, thanks in part to the resilience of their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.

“[Olivia] was so sweet, and came to the hospital and brought him a gift,” Hubbard recalled to PEOPLE. “They exchanged gifts and it was just a really sweet moment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The first time she saw him, she just smiled,” he continued. “I think that was one of the things we were looking forward to the most, is letting them meet each other. She’s been talking about him for months. She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing and she just loves him so much.”

Now that they are home, Hayley can count on the toddler to help around the house, at least a little.

“[Olivia] has been really helpful, too, with little things,” Hayley said. “She’s at the age now where she’s understanding how she can help in little ways, which is sweet.”

Hayley recently surprised Hubbard, during Florida Georgia Line’s show in Atlanta, as part of the duo’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, and already Hubbard is looking forward to their next trip.

“That was the first trip on the bus — the full family, and having Luca out — and it’s just been amazing,” Hubbard said.

“We’re just really soaking up the days that he is home from on tour,” added Hayley. “Also, he’s just here on deck and ready to help when he’s home, which is so great. We got a great team surrounding us, and Tyler has been really supportive.”

Becoming a husband and father has changed Hubbard in ways he couldn’t have expected a few years ago.

“I love being able to write songs and play shows, but there’s a different emotion that comes along with it now and that’s just missing the family on a different level,” Hubbard admitted. “I’ve always missed Hayley when she’s not out there, but now missing her and Liv and Luca puts a new level of that emotion on top of all the other emotions of the weekend. I just look forward to those Sundays.”

Hubbard made it back from tour just in time for Luca’s arrival, with the memory of those moments forever etched in his mind.

“You tend to forget how powerful that moment is, so it was just really cool to get to experience that again and to get to capture that with a videographer this time there, and a photographer,” Hubbard recounted. “Just a moment we’ll never forget, [and are] really thankful for.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin