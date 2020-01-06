Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Credits Wife Hayley for Their Current Single, ‘Blessings’

“Blessings,” the second single from Florida Georgia Line‘s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album, is already in the Top 30 and climbing, and quickly becoming a fan favorite. The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, wrote the song with several other writers, but it might never have seen the light of day, if not for Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, encouraging her husband to add it to their record.

“We have three, four, 500 songs in her phone of demos that may or may not ever see the light of day, and may get forgotten about, or whatever,” Hubbard told their record label, adding that the song was written in 2016. “But one day I was riding down the road and just playing some old demos, and that one came on and my wife’s like, ‘Hey, I think you guys should put that one on the album,’ which got me thinking, ‘Man, she’s usually always right.’ I tell her 95 percent of the time she’s right, I get that other 5 percent.

“So that’s just another good example of Hayley speaking up and saying, ‘Hey you guys should think about doing that because that gives me all the feels, and I think that’s you and BK,’” he continued. “‘I think that’s who you are and I think the fans should know that.’”

Kelley recently shared the story behind “Blessings,” which was written out of an abundance of gratitude both Kelley and Hubbard felt for their extraordinary lives.

“That song was started in January 2016 in St. John Island,” Kelley recounted. “Me and some buddies and my wife and some friends we were there for about five weeks and kind of got the chorus going. And then we got back to Nashville in February and gave Tom [Douglas] a call, had him over to the Treehouse with us, and got to work on finishing the song. And, [it’s] just an attitude of gratitude. Always count your blessings, always be thankful, even to wake up.

“No matter how bad your day is, no matter whatever happens, you got to wake up that day and that’s the big deal,” he continued. “We’re super thankful for all the blessings – our families and the fact that we get to create for a living and touch a lot of people’s lives and provide jobs, and just feel extremely fulfilled. So it’s just a good reminder, always count your blessings.”

