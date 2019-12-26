Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Celebrates Christmas With His Family in Matching Pajamas

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, might have headed to the slopes for the holidays, but they still made sure to have matching pajamas for Christmas! The family of four, including infant son Luca and 2-year-old Olivia, showed off their red and white striped pajamas on social media, while enjoying a family getaway in Sun Valley, Idaho.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:06pm PST

“Wishing everyone the Merriest of Christmases,” Hayley captioned the sweet photo.

The Hubbards also celebrated Olivia’s second birthday on the slopes, which Hayley shared after the toddler’s big day.

“Happy belated birthday to Liv!” Hayley posted. “She has brightened and blessed our world with her joyful spirit and personality in more ways than I can count.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Dec 24, 2019 at 11:17pm PST

Olivia might be young, but she is already following in her parents’ footsteps and learning to snowboard at a young age.

“Liv’s learning to snowboard where I learned to ski 30 years ago,” Hayley posted on social media. “We may not be teaching her the best habits by pulling her on Harley’s leash but she sure is having the time of her life!”

The Florida Georgia Line frontman previously revealed they planned on spoiling their oldest child for Christmas.

“Olivia was born two days before Christmas, on the 23rd and we actually came home on Christmas Day,” Hubbard recalled. “[We] had a very untraditional Christmas. It was super quiet at the house. Just a really, really special day for us to get to come home with a child. And it was very surreal. So, this Christmas we’re excited. You know, she’s grown so much over the last year and gained so much personality and she’s so much fun. So we’re going to have probably the best Christmas ever, I would say.”

“At this age I think we’re just gonna not try to not spoil her; just go ahead and spoil her, probably more for the sake of Hayley and I and the joy that we get in that,” he continued. “That’ll be a challenge over the next few years. We’re going to try to find a healthy balance and make sure she’s appreciative of everything that she has.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz