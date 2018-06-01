Florida Georgia Line Returns With New Single, ‘Simple’

Florida Georgia Line is officially back with new music. The duo just released their new single, “Simple,” on June 1.

In “Simple,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley rejoice in the feeling of finding “the one,” singing that the simple life is all they really need.

Backed by a plucky banjo and a driving beat, Florida Georgia Line espouses the joys of spending time with their significant other, with lyrics like “Like laugh and love, make a lot out of a little” proving that you don’t need a lot to feel full.

“Excited to share the next chapter of FGL that we’ve been working so hard on,” Kelley said in a press release. “‘Simple’ is as simple as it gets – four chords and a lotta heart!”



“We are always wanting to push our sound forward and never make the same record twice,” added Hubbard. “We feel like we’ve upped our game on this project as well.”

“Simple” was written by Kelley and Hubbard along with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman and was produced by Florida Georgia Line‘s longtime collaborator Joey Moi.

The guys previously teased that new music would be arriving soon when they cleared out their Instagram account this week, uploading a series of black-and-white images of the duo in old-time clothing on what seems to be the set of a music video.

In addition to “Simple,” they also released “Colorado,” a song that shows the narrator coping with a breakup by drinking and smoking.

The two songs are from FGL’s upcoming project, which follows their 2016 album, Dig Your Roots.

In between albums, Florida Georgia Line was featured on multiple collaborative tracks, including songs by The Chainsmokers (“Last Day Alive”), Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso ft. watt (“Let Me Go”) as well as country singer Morgan Wallen (“Up Down”). They are also still enjoying the success of “Meant to Be,” their smash crossover hit with Bebe Rexha, which has spent 25 weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

Hubbard and Kelley will likely perform “Simple” during the CMT Music Awards, which take place in Nashville on June 6. FGL is nominated for four awards at the ceremony, including Video of the Year for “Meant to Be.”

Florida Georgia Line will also perform at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Sunday, along with Rexha, closing out the festival.

Photo Credit: BMLG Records