Florida Georgia Line Parts Ways With Big Loud Management After 9 Years

Florida Georgia Line has parted ways with Big Loud, their management company for the last nine years. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, spoke out about the painful decision, revealing that it was a difficult one for both men to make.

“It has been an incredible journey with our Big Loud family and we are so thankful for the last nine years,” Florida Georgia Line said, via Music Row. “Together we’ve grown more than we could have ever imagined due to what we all bring to the table. As we continue to evolve, so do our needs and our team. Although bittersweet, we and Big Loud are excited to support and encourage each other as we enter the next chapter of our careers, and welcome a new family into our world with open arms. We will continue to dream big and push ourselves to be the best we can be in all facets of life. We are just getting started.”

“We can’t say enough how much love we have for both BK and T-Hubb,” said Big Loud partners Seth England, Craig Wiseman, Joey Moi and Chief Zaruk. “We have achieved more in nine years than any of us could have ever dreamed. We’re really proud of almost a decade full of record-breaking success with the two young kids we met in 2011. Today we find a safe place to unwind our business relationship in order to preserve the lifelong friendships and memories we have made together. Good luck to BK and T-Hubb in their future endeavors. Big Loud Proud.”

The decision to switch management companies could have come as part of Florida Georgia Line’s annual tradition of taking a hard look at the decisions that shape their collective career.

“We talk about what the goal is, how many shows we want to do,” Hubbard said of the pair’s end-of-year tradition. “Obviously, we just want to continue to write songs every year and try to continue to better ourselves in each area of our life. That’s kind of broad obviously, but I’d say we strategize pretty hard – everything from single choices to album rollout plan to tour and production and who we’re going to bring out.

“You’re always kind of planning a year in advance for everything,” he added. “So we stay a year ahead of it and continue to try to plan and strategize and step our game up along the way.”

Florida Georgia Line will hit the road later this year on Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer