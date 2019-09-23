Florida Georgia Line Opens up About ‘Blessings’ Inspiration: ‘Always Be Thankful’

Florida Georgia Line just released their latest single, “Blessings,” from their recent Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album. The song, which both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley co-wrote, along with several other writers, began as a way for the duo to count their blessings, literally.

“That song was started in January 2016 in St. John island,” Kelley shared with his record label. “Me and some buddies and my wife and some friends we were there for about five weeks and kind of got the chorus going. And then we got back to Nashville in February and gave Tom [Douglas] a call, had him over to the Treehouse with us, and got to work on finishing the song. And, [it’s] just an attitude of gratitude. Always count your blessings, always be thankful, even to wake up.

“No matter how bad your day is, no matter whatever happens, you got to wake up that day and that’s the big deal,” he continued. “We’re super thankful for all the blessings – our families and the fact that we get to create for a living and touch a lot of people’s lives and provide jobs, and just feel extremely fulfilled. So it’s just a good reminder, always count your blessings.”

Florida Georgia Line just dropped the lyric video for “Blessings,” using photos of the two of them along with their wives, family and friends.

“These are our blessings,” FGL wrote, using the praying hands emojis.

Hubbard certainly has plenty to be thankful for. The 32-year-old and his wife, Hayley, just welcomed their second child, son Luca, into the world. Hubbard praised his wife last week in a sweet post on social media, celebrating her birthday.

I feel so blessed to get to call you my wife and the mother of our children,” Hubbard posted alongside a maternity photo of Hayley with daughter Olivia. “You are simply incredible. Today we celebrate you, and I hope you know how loved you are.”

Florida Georgia Line will wrap up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour with three shows in California this weekend. They will then have some time off the road before they head to Las Vegas for their four-night Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas residency. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

