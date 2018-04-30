Florida Georgia Line ‘Confident’ in Upcoming New Album

Florida Georgia Line is hard at work on their fourth studio album, the follow-up to their 2016 Dig Your Roots, which had four No. 1 hits, including the multi-platinum “H.O.L.Y.” single. Although the duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, are proud of their three previous projects, the guys say this one might be their best one yet.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” Hubbard explains. “I think with every album we do we just try to evolve as our life has. [We] try to write the best songs that we possibly can and find the best songs that we possibly can between the last album and the current album, and just record the best songs that we can find and songs that we connect with and songs that we think our fans will. And I think we got to do that more with this album than with any album because we’ve been able to write so much, on and off the road this time. So I think we both feel more confident in this album than any previous album. And I think you should feel that way about every record or you’re not doing your job right.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Florida Georgia Line, who are enjoying a multi-week No. 1 hit with Bebe Rexha with “Meant to Be,’ previously hinted that their new set of tunes might include a few surprise collaborations of their own.

“Sort of towards the end, [we] put it out there and said ‘You want to come to the studio and get on this song?’” Hubbard shared. “So we’re still kind of dreaming and scheming, but we’re definitely going to do some kind of collaboration.”

“These songs and this album have been sitting around for a while so we’re ready to get it out,” added Kelley.

FGL are off the road a lot this year, while Hubbard spends time at home with his wife, Hayley, and infant daughter, Olivia Rose, who he says has changed his outlook on everything.

“[It] definitely put things in perspective,” says Hubbard of his new role as a father. “It puts sleep into perspective and food into perspective and everything else into perspective. But it’s a cool, really amazing journey and it’s a true miracle when you get to experience it. And I don’t know how somebody can’t believe in God or a Higher Power or something when you see a baby being created and in your wife’s belly and then watching it come out and all of sudden there’s a new human in your house.

“It’s pretty wild, but it’s been amazing,” he continues. “I wouldn’t change a thing about it, and she’s just an angel. She can literally just melt your heart with a smile. It’s crazy.”

Florida Georgia Line will play several fairs and festivals this summer. Dates can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/floridageorgialine