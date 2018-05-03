Florida Georgia Line Call Next Album Their ‘Strongest Record Yet’

Florida Georgia Line is dropping more hints about their next record. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, say their next set of tunes will be by far their best.

“It’s gonna be our strongest record yet,” Hubbard tells People. “We both think it’s the coolest thing to get in a room and find a song that wasn’t there when we started. It’s addicting. We love collaborating, but it’s all about quality over quantity for us.”

The guys previously hinted that there will be some collaborations on their upcoming album, and while they aren’t confirming anything, they do drop a couple of hints as who might be joining them in the studio.

“Migos mentioned us and Cardi B mentioned us. We would love to do something with both of those artists, so on the same song would be freakin’ awesome,” Kelley acknowledges. “We’ll see … that’s kind of the beauty of collaboration.”

FGL has their own Old Camp Whiskey, and just launched the Patriot Pack for their pecan peach whiskey, which will support military families in partnership with the USO.

“We’re both really passionate about [Old Camp Whiskey], and to be able to launch this Patriot Pack, getting to team up with the USO to support our military, it takes it from something that’s fun to something a little bigger than that and bigger than us,” says Hubbard. “Being able to affect people’s lives and raise awareness for the military, it’s a big step for Old Camp and something we’re really excited about.”

Even though Florida Georgia Line has access to their own whiskey, it doesn’t mean they are always drinking – at least not anymore.

“I’m drinking less! I don’t know what’s happening,” says Hubbard. “I feel like I’m not a partier anymore, but it’s okay. In our 20s, we could drink half a bottle of whiskey and wake up fine, but nowadays it doesn’t work like that anymore. I like to try and feel good.”

Florida Georgia Line recently collaborated with Bebe Rexha on “Meant to Be,” from her upcoming Expectations album. The song, which stayed at the top of the charts for 22 weeks, is available for download on iTunes.

More information on Florida Georgia Line’s Old Camp Whiskey can be found at oldcampwhiskey.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/floridageorgialine