Florida Georgia Line Make Chart History Again

Florida Georgia Line has made chart history yet again, becoming the only act in country music history to notch a cumulative 100 weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, hitting the milestone with the continued success of their massive duet with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be.”

This week, the song spent its 44th week atop the chart, continuing its streak as the longest-running track in the position and marking FGL’s 100th cumulative week at No. 1. “Meant to Be” debuted on the chart in December 2017 and has held the top spot ever since.

“I continue to be humbled and am honestly speechless by watching what our supporters and fans have done for us,” group member Tyler Hubbard told Billboard. “Being a part of country music history is more than a dream come true, and getting to do what we love on this level is something we will never take for granted.”

“We set out to write good songs, so to see them travel far beyond our reach is still hard to wrap our heads around,” added bandmate Brian Kelley. “We are so thankful to country radio, our fans and our team for believing in even our wildest dreams.”

The achievement also makes Rexha the longest-reigning woman on the top of the chart with her 44-week reign, followed by Tammy Wynette with 37 cumulative weeks at No. 1 and Carrie Underwood with 35.

FGL’s other top spots on the chart came from their singles “Cruise,” “Stay,” “This Is How We Roll,” “Dirt” and “H.O.L.Y.,” with “Cruise” holding the third spot on the list of longest-running songs on the chart with 24 weeks. In second place is Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which reigned for 34 weeks in 2017.

The country duo has now moved past previous leader George Strait, who earned 44 No. 1 songs that spent 84 weeks atop the chart. Buck Owens is third, followed by Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney.

The Hot Country Songs chart is driven by airplay, streaming and sales, with streaming playing a large part in the monster reigns of the chart’s all-time top songs.

“Meant to Be” is now being chased on the chart by FGL’s current single, “Simple,” which is the first from their upcoming fourth album and is sitting in the No. 2 position. While it remains to be seen if the duo will knock themselves out of the top spot, it’s a likely bet that their chart dominance won’t wane anytime soon.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rebecca Sapp