Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney Donate German Shepherd to Police Department

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, just made a big donation. The couple recently gave up their German Shepherd, which they appropriately named Sarge, to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, while in town to host their own FGL Fest.

“We are so excited that Sarge will live a life of keeping people and his officers safe,” the Kelleys said in a joint statement, via CNN. “Being able to give back is something in our hearts and last night in Indianapolis was a moment we won’t forget.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The IMPD also posted about the generous gift on their own Facebook page, praising the singer and his spouse for their thoughtful donation.

“Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD’s newest K9 partner!” the police force wrote, using the hashtag #WeAreIMPD.

The Kelleys reportedly got Sarge when he was just 10 weeks old, hiring famed dog trainer Michael Sweeney to train their new pup. But when they saw how talented Sarge was, they realized he would make a great addition to a police force, which is why they gave him away.

The Kelleys might have one less animal, but Kelley reveals the couple is considering adding to their family with a child!

“Well you never know. It’s definitely in the cards at some point,” Kelley recently stated. “I think it just comes down to when the good Lord is gonna make it happen, kind of whenever the timing’s right. I don’t think it’s something that we want to force. Me and Tyler were talking about it the other day, and just that whole process, and I think we all lean towards more natural, you know, not forcing it and just kind of waiting on God’s timing.

“Definitely excited,” he added. “If it’s anything thing like dogs, it’s gonna be great. I’m kidding, I’m kidding. It’s gonna be amazing.”

The Kelleys might not have children of their own yet, but they are very involved with Olivia, the 1-year-old daughter of duo partner Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

“Liv wakes up talking about these 3,” Hayley captioned a recent photo. “Dada! B! BB!” #family”

Florida Georgia Line only has a few more shows left on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Find a list of their remaining dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Shearer