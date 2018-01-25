Watch Florida Georgia Line Perform With Bebe Rexha on ‘Fallon’

Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night to perform their collaboration, “Meant to Be,” delivering an upbeat performance of the crossover hit.

Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard first appeared on stage, dressed in coordinating black outfits as smoke billowed around them. Rexha then joined them for the second verse, wearing all-black herself as she lent her voice to the rest of the song.

Live instrumentals gave the track a different feel than its studio version, and the trio’s harmonies perfectly complemented each other as they belted out the uplifting tune.

“That’s how you do it right there,” Fallon said after the performance, which saw the studio audience give the group a standing ovation.

“Meant to Be” appears on Rexha’s EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, which was released in August. The song was not originally intended to be released as a country single, but support from fans led the track to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, where it has stayed for eight weeks.

The entry has made Rexha the first solo female to debut in the top spot on that chart, and the song is currently sitting at No. 17 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC