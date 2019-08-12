Faith Hill Shares Throwback Video With Daughter Maggie to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and Maggie rang in her 21st birthday on Monday, Aug. 12.

To mark her middle child’s milestone birthday, Hill shared a throwback video of herself and Maggie in the car together, with the duo singing along to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” with Hill, who hails from the state, placing particular emphasis on the words “Jackson, Mississippi” and letting out an excited “Whoo!” when the song hit its chorus.

“This crazy girl is 21 years old today,” Hill wrote in her caption. “Let’s get the party started!!!!! Taking it back three years ago….road trippin’ with the birthday girl. We love you, Maggie Mcgraw.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild commented a series of hearts on the post, while Rita Wilson wrote, “Happy Birthday @maggieemcgraw ! You are joy and light and laughs and smarts and music and love. Have the best day !!! We love you!!”

McGraw also shared a tribute to his daughter, posting a slideshow of photos of Maggie including a snap of the 21-year-old with Stevie Nicks.

“Happy 21st to our Maggie May!!!” the “Thought About You” singer gushed in his caption. “Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you. All of your adventures and passion for life is infectious! Don’t ever stop being willing to learn. Your mother and I never tire of your eagerness.”

“We are SO very fortunate to have you and your sisters in our lives!!!” he added. “Let’s get out there and make some more memories! I love you! Dad.”

Hill uses social media sparingly, but she always makes sure to post birthday tributes to her daughters. Before Maggie, the most recent McGraw girl with a birthday was oldest sibling Gracie, who turned 22 in May and received a birthday slideshow on Hill’s Instagram containing a declaration she had made at age seven as well as a number of photos.

“HAPPY 22nd BIRTHDAY, GRACIE!!!!!! One of your famous quotes. I saved them all. This one feels right for today,” she wrote. “I love you, Mom.”

For Audrey’s birthday in December, the singer offered a video of a young Audrey demonstrating gymnastics for the camera.

“My precious angel, may you always reach for the things in life that challenge you, inspire you and most importantly, make you happy,” the caption read. “For you have filled our lives with pure joy. This world is a better place because of you. Never change. You are a true gift from GOD. Happy Birthday, I love you, Mom.”

