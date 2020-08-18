Faith Hill and Her Daughters Surprise Tim McGraw With Family Album Release Party

✖

Tim McGraw's new album, Here on Earth, will be released on Aug. 21, and since traditional album release parties aren't possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Hill and her daughters threw one at their house. On Monday, Hill used Instagram to share a quick video from the family party, posting a clip of herself and her husband slow dancing to one of his songs amid a twinkle of fairy lights.

As McGraw dipped Hill, their daughters could be heard shrieking in the background, before the clip cut off as the two country stars shared a moment. "The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party," Hill's caption read. "Yeah, I know.....Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever. An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget. Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women. We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece."

"More to come.......," she concluded, adding the hashtag #DamnSureDo, which is one of the new songs on Here on Earth and likely the one the couple was slow dancing to in the romantic clip.

One member of the family who didn't seem particularly interested in Here on Earth was the group's dog, Stromboli, who made an appearance on McGraw's Instagram account on Monday. "Stromboli can barely contain his excitement for the #HEREONEARTH album release this Friday!" McGraw joked in the caption of two photos of the pup lying outside on the patio and appearing to be in the middle of a nap.

Here on Earth is McGraw's first album since returning to Big Machine Records early this year, and the country star is planning to celebrate the release with a livestream event dubbed the Here on Earth Experience. The livestream will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Friday and will feature McGraw speaking with songwriters, sharing stories behind the album's songs and performing old and new songs with an acoustic five-piece band. The event's pre-show will feature Midland and Ingrid Andress, who were scheduled to open for McGraw on his Here on Earth Tour this summer.