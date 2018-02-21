Eric Paslay to Release ‘Young Forever’ Single

Only a few weeks after earning a rousing standing ovation for his performance of the song at the Ryman Auditorium, during the annual Country Radio Seminar (CRS), Eric Paslay will soon officially release “Young Forever” to country radio!

“I wrote it with Chris DeStano [and] Morgan Evans, two great writers,” shares Paslay of the new tune. “‘Young Forever’ – you just listen to the song. There’s so many experiences. It all points back to your youth, and it’s about the feeling of it of ‘shooting stars lighting up the boulevard.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re just young enough to get away with anything almost,” he continues. “It’s just a cool, exciting experience. It’s that summer love; it’s that first time rush. And I hope I live that way, and I hope everyone who hears this song gets that feeling and makes ’em want to feel young forever every time they do something in their life and experience it for the first time or the hundredth time.”

“Young Forever” is from Paslay’s upcoming sophomore album, following his eponymous freshman debut. Shortly after the release of his next single, Paslay will headline the 21st Annual JDRF Promise Gala: A Country Side of a Cure, held on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event raises money for the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Foundation.

“I’ve always had a heart to take care of people,” Paslay, who also has juvenile diabetes, tells Diabetes Self Management of his involvement with supporting JDRF. “From helping others with juvenile diabetes hang on to now raising money and encouraging people through music. Now I get to sing and write songs and meet fellow diabetics. It’s wild, you never know where God is going to take the path. I can’t help grinning ear to ear.”

The 21st Annual Country Side of the Cure will be held in Omaha, Neb. More information can be found by visiting their website.

“Young Forever” will be officially released on March 5.