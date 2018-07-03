Eric Church Mourns Loss of Brother, Brandon Church

Eric Church is mourning the loss of his brother, Brandon Church, who passed away on Friday, June 29.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric’s brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening,” reads a message on Church’s website to his fan club. “In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon’s behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to [Church’s parents] Ken and Rita.”

So far, almost $15,000 has been raised on the memorial fund, which benefits those continuing their education.

“This loving memorial is set up to honor Brandon E. Church, beloved son, brother, father and friend,” the website explains. “In lieu of flowers, please pay forward a gift that will keep on giving to others through furthering their education. The Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund will be used to bless others and honor a benevolent life. Thank you for showing your love and support to the Church family.”

Brandon was a co-writer on a couple of Eric’s songs, including “How ‘Bout You” from Eric’s freshman Sinners Like Me album, and “Without You Here” from his sophomore Carolina record. Brandon also sometimes played guitar with his brother on stage. Brandon leaves behind a young daughter named McKenzie.

Eric remains close to his musical family, especially his mother, who he credits with much of his success.

“Even though my dad won’t like this, my mom is by far the toughest person that I’ve met,” says the North Carolina native. “She’s tough. One of those people that’s been through a lot in her life, adversity-wise and never complains, always really resilient with anything that’s happened to her. And it’s just that attitude, the positive attitude, regardless of what has happened that I think is the one thing that I got from her.

“With my career, she’s always been a person that’s been really positive through times that I couldn’t find a positive streak,” he adds, “and she was always really positive, and very much believes in tough it out, keep working hard. That’s her motto with stuff like that. I’ve always been impressed with that stuff. Then musically, she’s where I get my talent from. She sings great, always has, her mom sang great. I owe my musical chops to her. And she still sings some.”

Eric’s last studio album, Mr. Misunderstood, was released in 2015. He also released a live album, 61 Days in Church, last December. Update to Church’s tour schedule will be posted on his website.

Funeral services have yet to be announced. PopCulture.com extends our deepest condolences to Eric and his family.

To donate to the memorial fund, click here.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder