Eddie Montgomery to Play First Show Since Troy Gentry’s Death

Troy Gentry passed away Sept. 8 in a helicopter crash, and the country star’s passing has left his duo, Montgomery Gentry, a solo act, with Eddie Montgomery set to return to the stage just over one month after his bandmate’s death.

Tootsie’s announced on Facebook Tuesday that Montgomery will be performing at the Nashville landmark’s annual Birthday Bash, marking Montgomery Gentry‘s first concert since Gentry’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are honored to have our dear friend, Eddie, return to the Birthday Bash this year,” Tootsie’s wrote in the announcement. “Of course, Troy was expected to be here too. Join us all as we remember our friend, T-Roy.”

The concert will also feature Cole Swindell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Terri Clark and more.

Gentry was in a small helicopter with pilot James Evan Robinson and preparing to land at an airport in Medford, N.J. when the craft experienced mechanical issues and crashed. Both Gentry and Robinson died in the accident.

After Gentry’s death, Montgomery Gentry released the single “Better Me.”

“I want to thank everyone for their support and prayers,” Montgomery wrote in a letter sent to radio programmers with a copy of the single. “Our world was turned upside down in an instant and nothing could have prepared us for this.

” ‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved and Troy sings his a— off on it,” he continued. “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond