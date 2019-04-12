Dylan Scott Admits Nerves Ahead of Welcoming Second Child

Dylan Scott and his wife, Blair, recently announced they were expecting their second child, due in September. Scott, who already has 1-year-old son, Beckett, admits he is a bit nervous as he prepares to be a father of two.

“I was so nervous at first,” Scott admitted to PopCulture.com. “I was very nervous and a little scared, even though we tried. We tried for the second. When it happened, it’s like, ‘What?’ But I’m very excited right now. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I come from a big family. My wife comes from a big family. We’ll be good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was Blair’s idea to add to their family, although Scott wasn’t initially sure it was a good idea.

“She called me on the road,” Scott recalled. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I think I want to have another kid.’ I said, ‘Hey, I think you’re crazy. Beckett’s not even 1 year old yet.’ I think I was on the road and she called me, and is like, ‘Well, it happened. Already.’”

In the meantime, Scott is also focusing on his latest single, “Nothing to Do Town,” which was inspired, in part, by his own rural upbringing, in Louisiana.

“I was on the road with Matt Alderman and Cole Taylor,” Scott recalled. “I was at a NASCAR race in Iowa, and had a show that night. We just walked around this town, and Cole literally goes, ‘Well this is a nothing to do town.’ And I said, ‘Hey I’m from a nothing to do town.’ He said, ‘Me too.’

“So we literally went back to the bus and we wrote ‘Nothing to Do Town’ at a NASCAR race in Iowa about where we’re from,” he continued. “If you were to drive through the town that I grew up in, and you looked around and you asked yourself, ‘What do people do here?’ There’s nothing. But if you’re from there you can find plenty of stuff to do. So that’s what it’s about.”

“Nothing to Do Town” became the title of both Scott’s latest EP, as well as his tour, which has taken him to small towns all over the country.

“I love small towns,” said the singer. “I’m from a small town so it’s cool playing. It’s cool playing big cities as well, but that’s kind of still where we are in the growth process of my career. We just broke over, and had a couple of hit songs, and working on my third, which looks to be like a really big song for us. Small towns; people in these small towns, they love country music and we usually have a good time.”

Find tour dates by visiting Scott’s website. Download “Nothing to Do Town” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Jeff Kravitz