Dustin Lynch Admits ‘Current Mood’ Success Makes Him Nervous

With five consecutive No. 1 hits to his credit, including the four-week chart-topping hit, “Small Town Boy,” it might seem that Dustin Lynch has nothing to worry about. But the 32-year-old reveals that his success actually contributes to his anxiety.

“What makes me nervous is always questioning myself if we can do it again, have another big hit,” Lynch shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I’m really confident in our show, right now. So that’s not really what makes me nervous. But it is about continuing this incredible streak we have of momentum at country radio, and my fans deserve to have more new music. So it’s just continuing to raise that bar – that bar’s been set with ‘Small Town Boy,’ now, how do we raise it again? And continue to grow this. And so I’m working on it like crazy right now.”

Lynch, who said he is having daily writing sessions to work on his next record, the follow-up to his 2017 Current Mood album, also realizes that there are now plenty of people who make their living off of Lynch’s success at radio and on the road.

“What makes me nervous, if anything, is a lot of people now that rely on my success at country radio, and those people are my band and crew,” Lynch conceded. “They all have families that we’re blessed to live this dream. But that dream continues with another hit song. And so we need the next one.”

Lynch’s current single, “I’d Be Jealous Too,” is in the Top 30 and climbing. The rhythmic, R&B-sounding song is unlike anything Lynch has previously recorded, but more than staying with what works, the Tennessee native wants to keep his fans intrigued.

“We could have done another ‘Small Town Boy’ or another ‘Mind Reader’ or something like that,” Lynch said. “When I was deciding to put the album together, I just decided, let’s just keep people guessing and keep it fresh. For me, I need that. I would really be bored on stage if I had to play a certain type of song twice or three times. So it feels like all of our singles have kind of been all over the map, and I feel like my radio team hates me for that. Because they’re like,’Why are you introducing another new sound?’ But it’s just what we love to do.

“And I think the Current Mood album came together like that over the course of years,” he continued. “But ‘I’d Be Jealous, Too’ is a little bit more – it’s very pop, melodically pop. And then it has kind of a medium clap crescendo thing on the chorus. So it has a bunch of elements. The lyrics, still, is a great country lyric.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dustin Lynch