Dustin Lynch Announces New Album, ‘Tullahoma,’ and Stay Country Tour 2020

It’s an early Christmas present for Dustin Lynch fans! The singer just announced he will release a new album, Tullahoma, in January, as well as kick off his own headlining Stay Country Tour 2020, with Travis Denning serving as his opening act.

“It’s all about me and growing up in my hometown,” the Tennessee native said in a statement about his new record. “Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family, and that’s really cool. I’m very proud of where I’m from, and proud of this record because it will hopefully make my hometown a little more famous than it already is.”

Lynch most recently wrapped up his run as the opening act on Thomas Rhett‘s Very Hot Summer Tour, and is eager to return to headliner status, albeit with more experience under his belt.

“I’ve done a lot more living than I’ve done in the past, because this is the first time I’ve been able to tour and also feel like I have a life outside of that,” the 34-year-old acknowledged. “It’s figuring out what I enjoy about life the most – outside of music. The kind of stuff my mom and dad, my family and my friends back home did growing up. Outdoors stuff like hunting and fishing, hanging out in the backyard around a bonfire, just connecting.

“I long to be that kid again, and I think we all do,” he continued. “You get to a certain point in life and start reflecting on why you’re where you’re at … and I’ve just figured out that’s what makes me tick. That’s why I work hard.”

Find tour dates below. More information on both the Stay Country Tour 2020 and Tullahoma can be found by visiting his website.

Dustin Lynch Stay Country Tour 2020 Dates:

January 30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore+

January 31 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena+

February 1 – Athens, OH @ Memorial Auditorium+

February 7 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino+

February 8 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo*

February 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee+

February 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland+^

February 15 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino+*

February 28 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino+^

February 29 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino+

March 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues+

March 13 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino+

March 14 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theatre+

March 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE+

March 28 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino+

+with Travis Denning

^on-sale date is November 22

*on-sale now

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt