Dolly Parton’s All Smiles in New Instagram Photo Alongside Portrait of Herself

Country music legend Dolly Parton brought the positivity to social media with her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the singer posted a photo of herself posing alongside a throwback poster that she was featured on, and it’s the exact kind of content that will brighten up anyone’s day.

In the photo, Parton posed in a white top and ripped jeans with her guitar alongside the aforementioned poster. She also donned a bright smile in the snap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey! I know her,” she captioned the fun snap, adding a winking emoji to boot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

Naturally, many of Parton’s fans commented on the post to share just how much they loved to see the songstress posing with a classic, throwback image of herself.

“Dolly, I love this pic of you‼️ You’re just as beautiful now as you we’re in the picture behind you‼️” one fan wrote.

“I know her and love her,” another fan responded, echoing Parton’s own caption. “I need that painting in my living room.”

“Beautiful lady inside and out!” yet another fan commented.

Parton’s post comes shortly after her feature in 60 Minutes Australia aired. According to the New York Post, the “9 to 5” singer was asked what her retirement age would be by the outlet, and she had a bold response to the question.

“Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, [and] I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine,” Parton told interviewer Tom Steinfort when he visited her in Nashville.

Parton previously posed for Playboy in 1978 when she was 32 years old, per the New York Post. At the time, she posed in the signature Playboy bunny costume with ears, bow-tie, and cuffs.

“See, I did Playboy magazine years ago,” she explained on 60 Minutes Australia. “I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

The singer went on to say during the interview that she could probably still don the signature Playboy bunny garb when her 75th birthday rolls around in January 2021.

“I could probably use it, maybe. Boobs are still the same!” Parton said. “I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair.”