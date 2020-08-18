Dolly Parton's Support for Black Live Matter Sparks Loads of Reactions
Dolly Parton spoke out on the ongoing civil rights issue of current times when she voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In an interview Billboard published on Thursday, Parton made her stance clear. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she said. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”
Parton sparked tons of passionate responses on social media. Most praised the "Jolene" and "9 to 5" singer for lending her voice to the cause. However, some did take issue with it, such as political commentator DeAnna Lorraine. Lorraine attempted to start a "Boycott Dolly" social media trend, but quickly backed off and deleted her tweet on the matter. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Parton's comments.
Taking a moment to send some love to Dolly Parton. ✊🏾— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) August 15, 2020
People who are mad at Dolly Parton for being political have literally never listened to her before.— Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) August 15, 2020
Imagine being racist enough to deprive yourself of Dolly Parton, it’s literally laughable pic.twitter.com/MRFS2pf9pk— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) August 16, 2020
Wait are there people who are actually surprised that dolly Parton said black lives matter??? 9 to 5 is literally about how capitalism sucks have we all been listening to the same person??— 🍓 Shelby 🍓 (@shelbobergen) August 16, 2020
I thought the left were the ones destroying everything with "cancel culture"? So how come right wingers/racists now want to #BoycottDolly Parton for coming out in support of BLM?!— Crystal Mighty: Vaporwave Gnome (@Chris_Hubris) August 17, 2020
Imagine boycotting Dolly Parton because you’re too daft to understand that she’s been political literally her entire life. We are surrounded by dingbats— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 16, 2020
Anyone who chooses to #boycottdolly is intellectually challenged, mean spirited, racist and was never a true fan anyway.— Marsha (@Beachygal77) August 15, 2020