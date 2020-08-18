Dolly Parton's Support for Black Live Matter Sparks Loads of Reactions

Dolly Parton spoke out on the ongoing civil rights issue of current times when she voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In an interview Billboard published on Thursday, Parton made her stance clear. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she said. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton sparked tons of passionate responses on social media. Most praised the "Jolene" and "9 to 5" singer for lending her voice to the cause. However, some did take issue with it, such as political commentator DeAnna Lorraine. Lorraine attempted to start a "Boycott Dolly" social media trend, but quickly backed off and deleted her tweet on the matter. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Parton's comments.