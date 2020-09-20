Dolly Parton Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Saying Her 'Message Rang Loud and Clear'

✖

Country music icon Dolly Parton shared a powerful tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Instagram Saturday. Ginsburg died Friday evening at age 87, from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg fought for gender equality, civil rights, and women's rights during her career, which included 27 years on the Supreme Court.

"She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever," Parton wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of Ginsburg. "Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton." Many of Parton's followers thanked the "Jolene" singer for her words on Ginsburg. "So beautifully said. If there were more people like you and RBG in the world, our world would be a better place. Thank you, Dolly, for your beautiful words," one fan wrote.

Parton's statement on Ginsburg was apolitical, but Parton recently made headlines when she told Billboard in August that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a rare political statement from Parton. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," Parton said last month. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!"

Other country music stars paid tribute to Ginsburg. "I am gutted. RIP RBG. Power, grace, leadership, strength. 2020 you are literally the worst," Trisha Yearwood tweeted. Maren Morris called Ginsburg the "O.G. of law and order" and slammed anyone who celebrated her death. "I see the people with 'I love Jesus' in their bios rejoicing in her death," Morris tweeted. "Tomorrow, take the crosses and the Bibles from your home and drop them at Goodwill so someone more deserving can use them."

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993 and she was confirmed in a 96-3 vote by the Senate. She became just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court following Sandra Day O'Connor. Ginsburg is still one of only four women to serve on the court, alongside Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Chief Justice John Roberts called Ginsburg a "justice of historic stature," adding, "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice."