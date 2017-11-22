Dolly Parton Named Highest-Paid Woman in Country Music

Forbes Magazine recently released its list of the highest-paid woman in music for 2017, and Dolly Parton came in at the number one spot for country music.

Parton raked in $37 million in the last year, averaging about mid-six figures on each of the dates on her Pure & Simple Tour, which ran for 63 total shows. Additionally, her theme park in Eastern Tennessee, Dollywood, was also a driver in what landed her on the list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parton, a country music living legend, is the number one highest-paid woman in country music, and number six on the overall highest-paid women in music list, according to Taste of Country.

The list was compiled by examining pre-tax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017, and Forbes did not take out fees charged by managers, agents and lawyers.

R&B/Pop singer Beyoncé tops the overall list, with a whopping income of $105 million, pre-tax. The music icon can thank her #1 album Lemonade and the subsequent Formation World Tour for carrying her to that massive haul.

Landing at number two on Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Women In Music 2017 is Adele, who actually took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in February.

“Adele’s music appeals to listeners of all ages all over the world with her undeniably powerful, emotional vocal interpretations paired with timeless songwriting and production,” said Skylar Grey, a multiplatinum singer-songwriter. “No matter what genre someone generally subscribes to, it’s hard to find a music lover who doesn’t appreciate what she does.”

Taylor Swift came in third place with $44 million. Although Swift made more money than Parton, her musical direction has shifted to pop more than country, which is the most likely explanation for why she wasn’t considered number one.

Other high-profile women who landed spots on the list were music legends Celine Dion, who secured the fourth place with a cool $42 million, and Barbara Streisand.