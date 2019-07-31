Dolly Parton Boasts About ‘Girl Power’ After Performing With The Highwomen at Newport Folk Festival

Dolly Parton was a surprise guest at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend, taking the stage along with The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile also performing one of Parton’s biggest hits, “I Will Always Love You,” with the country music icon.

Parton later reflected on the momentous night, praising the female artists who took the stage.

“Girl power!” Parton praised. “Such a delight to share the stage with so many amazing women at [Newport FOlk Festival]! Thanks to [Brandi Carlile] for getting the whole gang together [heart emoji] #NewportFolkFestival.”

It was Carlile who invited Parton to be a surprise guest at the event, but didn’t know until a couple days before that Parton would be able to attend.

“It was touch and go for a long time,” Carlile told Variety. “It was like, ‘I sure would like to do that, and if I can, I will. I’ll let you know closer to Christmas.’ Then Christmas came and went. ‘You know, I started my film schedule, and I won’t know until just before, so make sure you don’t announce me.’ So it was like that for a year of just digesting my stomach lining. I was in the studio with the Highwomen and I got an email and it said: ‘Just Because I’m a Woman,’ ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Eagle When She Flies.’

“And I was like, she’s gonna do it – oh my God!” she recalled. “And then like day before yesterday, she added ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You,’ and I was like, ‘F—!’”

Carlile later admitted she had a tough time keeping her emotions in check while sharing the stage with her musical role model.

“This moment will be with me forever,” Carlile reflected. “I’ve never come this close to losing it on stage… Dolly’s spirit has made an indelible mark on my life.”

The Highwomen, which also includes Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, just released their debut single, “Redesigning Women.” The video for the song includes appearances by Lauren Alaina, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd, Cassadee Pope and more.

“Redesigning Women” is from their freshman, self-titled album, which will be released on Sept. 6. Download the song, and pre-order the record, by visiting the group’s website.

