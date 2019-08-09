Dolly Parton Day Officially Declared in Nashville

Dolly Parton is one of country music’s most successful and enduring stars, so it’s only fitting that she is honored not only with awards, but with an official day in her name.

On Monday, Nashville mayor David Briley declared Aug. 5 Dolly Parton Day in the city, citing Parton’s extensive history of philanthropy while making the announcement. Parton was on hand as Briley made the announcement and signed the proclamation cementing the holiday.

“Today, I proudly signed a proclamation honoring one of Tennessee’s greatest education and literacy advocates — and a true legend of country music,” Briley wrote on Instagram. “Happy Dolly Parton Day, Nashville!”

“Dolly Parton is one of the greatest sings, songwriters and musicians Nashville has ever had the pleasure of hearing,” the proclamation states. “We give thanks for Dolly’s unparalleled career as an entertainer and philanthropist and her ability to touch millions of lives everywhere, including so many right here in Music City, with her moving music and her generous heart.”

The document also provides a brief biography of Parton, who grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the Ryman Auditorium at age 13. She moved to Nashville after high school, released her first album in 1967 and is still musically active to this day.

Along with being an incredibly successful artist, Parton is a huge philanthropist and began giving free books to every child from birth to age 5 in her native Sevier County in 1995, eventually founding her Imagination Library to bring the initiative to countries around the world.

Parton also founded the Dollywood Foundation, which gives scholarships to deserving students, and has received multiple awards for her philanthropic efforts, including being named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Douglas Mason