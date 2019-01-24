Dolly Parton Announces New Exhibit at Grammy Museum

Dolly Parton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum! The country music icon shared the good news on social media.

“Startin’ Feb. 4th you’ll be able to see some of my favorite outfits from over the years at my new exhibit, Diamond in a Rhinestone World, at the GRAMMY Museum!” Parton wrote, along with pictures of a couple of her outfits. “Bring your sunglasses because otherwise the bling is blinding.”

The exhibit, which is being opened in conjunction with Parton becoming the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, will include clothes from Parton’s humble beginnings in east Tennessee, all the way through to becoming a superstar, with plenty of glitz and glamour.

Parton will be honored at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute show on Feb. 8, two nights before the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Leon Bridges, Shawn Mendes and more will take the stage during the ceremony to help honor the Country Music Hall of Fame member.

“Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists—so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish,” Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement.

“Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy,” he continued, “and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs.”

Parton is arguably one of the most successful artists, of any genre, with a list of accomplishments that includes not only millions of albums sold, but her own Dollywood theme park, a successful acting career, and generous philanthropy efforts, including her Imagination Library. Although it keeps Parton busy, she is grateful for all of it.

“When I was a little kid I always dreamed of being this,” said Parton (quote via Variety). “I wanted to be a star — I wanted to shine and make money and travel and wanted my songs to be heard and show off, I guess. And all of my dreams came true!

“So now I have to work,” she continued. “People ask, ‘How do you work all the time?’ Because I dreamed myself into a corner and I have to be responsible to those dreams. And I couldn’t be happier, because every dream I have brings on a new dream, like a tree with deep roots and branches and a lot of leaves, and every time something happens it makes something else happens. I like being there, but it is a big responsibility.”

Diamond in a Rhinestone World will be open through March 17. More information can be found at the Grammy Museum website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Tibrina Hobson