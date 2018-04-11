Watch Dierks Bentley’s ‘Woman, Amen’ Video

Dierks Bentley has just released the video for his latest single, “Woman, Amen.” The song, written by Bentley along with Josh Kear and Ross Copperman, pays honor to a young girl, Sydnee Floyd, and her mother, Jennifer, who together work to make their Nashville community a better place.

Floyd was born with both PFAPA, a syndrome that results in fevers and sore throats, and EDS, a condition that affects the connective tissue in her body. But Sydnee didn’t let that stop her, nor did she back down when she moved to Music City, and found herself the victim of intense bullying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s amazing,” Jennifer boasts in the video of her daughter. “Sydnee just really, really loves to help people, and loves to volunteer. She has such a heart for the homeless, and I had the opportunity to do more for my daughter. So we moved from a very small town to a very large town, and I left a job and a place I lived, basically my entire life, to make sure that what was best for her was what we did.

“And then everything that I thought we had left behind came flooding back when Sydnee was bullied. It was really tough,” she continues. “But Sydnee took bullying and she turned it around. She used it to motivate herself to do even more for others.”

In spite of the hardships Sydnee has endured, the young girl and her mother together have raised money for cancer research, given out school supplies to elementary children, and fed the homeless by making them meals, inspiring Bentley to honor them with “Woman, Amen.”

“Jennifer and Sydnee make everyone around them want to do more, to be better…it was an incredible honor for me to honor them,” Bentley says in a statement. “I hope that by shining a light on the completely selfless volunteer work they do, it will maybe inspire other folks to do what they can in their own communities. I was really drawn to their real-life experience, and I wanted to do a video based on real people with real struggles and real triumphs. These are the people I get to meet every day, and they are really the ones who have inspired this music.”

This isn’t the first time Bentley has honored a personal hero of his. The Arizona native featured a woman named Amy in his “Riser” video, a single mother who went from living in a car with her children to finding a home and employment.

“Woman, Amen” is the debut single from Bentley’s upcoming The Mountain album, which will be released later this year. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Capitol Nashville