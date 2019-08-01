Dierks Bentley Unexpectedly Adopts Dog After Appearance on ‘Today Show’

Dierks Bentley is a dog owner again, even though that was the last thing he expected. The Arizona native met some shelter dogs while on the TODAY Show, and decided to bring one of the animals home.

“I’ve been texting back and forth with my wife and kids,” Bentley revealed on the show. “They really want a third dog. My wife for her birthday said, ‘All I want is a third dog.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bentley met a dog that he instantly fell in love with, and felt was meant to be a part of the Bentley family.

“I feel a connection. I feel it’s meant to be,” Bentley said, adding that his kids were “jumping up and down,” and making plans to meet him at his next tour stop in Jones Beach.

“They’re going crazy,” he said. “They’re going to fly to Jones Beach (Bentley’s next tour stop) tomorrow. They’re all going to come to Jones Beach tomorrow — just to see the dog. They don’t care about Dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:02am PDT

Bentley also opened up about the experience on social media, sharing a video of the new family member.

“Leaving the TODAY Show, and I got a new buddy. His name is Garrett,” Bentley said on the video. “Or Goose! Goose. Sorry. Actually, I think that might be a better name for him. We’re going with Goose. This is my dog. Thank you. Thank you, Today Show? I was not planning on getting another dog. We already have two, but I mean, come on.

“How can you say no to that?” Bentley continued, showing a close-up of the dog’s sweet face. “Last thing I was expecting was getting another dog.”

In May, Bentley mourned the loss of his dog, George, who had been with the Bentley family for 14 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on May 2, 2019 at 12:43pm PDT

“I’ve been holding off on posting about George dying,” Bentley wrote at the time. “Makes it feel too formal and final… but need to let you all that knew him know that he’s gone.”

Bentley won’t have a lot of time to bond with Goose, unless the dog joins him on the road. Bentley is currently on his Burning Man Tour, which includes Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. Find dates at Dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Lamparski