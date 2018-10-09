Dierks Bentley Releases Inspirational ‘Burning Man’ Video

Dierks Bentley just released the surprisingly inspirational video for his latest single, “Burning Man.” The song, which features Brothers Osborne is the second single from his recent The Mountain album.

“This song is a personal reflection and it was important to me that you feel that with the video,” said Bentley in a statement. “The Bros and I flew out to the desert in July to shoot this … several people on the crew had heat strokes, two cars got stuck in the sand and we had to have a rattlesnake wrangler with us at all times – but we got the shots!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video starts with an unidentified man sharing his story of tragedy turned into triumph.

“My mom passed away a couple years ago, when she got diagnosed with cancer,” the young man began. “To watch her go through that was one of the toughest things in my life. I stopped playing music. I stopped caring for myself. I had my heart attack last October, at the age of 25. I was overweight. I was neglecting everything, and it took a very long time to snap out of it. It took the heart attack to do that.”

“Being healthy again has been amazing,” he continued. “It’s made me appreciate life a lot more. Since then I’ve been playing guitar, and I’ve realized that was the biggest joy in my life, and I brought it back. Since I’m healthy enough now, I wanna run a 5K and be able to finish the race. I would love for people to see my story and say, ‘If he had a heart attack at 25, and was able to change his life around, then I can do it too.’”

The video switches between this man’s journey towards becoming healthier, both physically and mentally, and Bentley and Brothers Osborne performing the song.

“The Mountain,” which says, “I’m a little bit steady but still little bit rollin’ stone / I’m a little bit heaven but still a little bit flesh-and-bone / Little found, little don’t know where I am / I’m a little bit holy water but still a little bit burning man,” resonated with Bentley the first time he heard it, even though it’s one of only a few on The Mountain that he didn’t write.

“I live in these two completely different worlds,” Bentley told Esquire. “I’m in my house in Nashville right now and I’m about to fly to San Francisco to do a show. And it’s not just physical, but also mentally I am always switching gears and trying to be successful in both of them. One day I’m doing something with [my] four-year-old with a bunch of their moms and the next I’m on stage.”

Download “Burning Man” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring